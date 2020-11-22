Sandra Kay Swiatowy
Oct. 8, 1942 - Nov. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sandra Kay Swiatowy, 78, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Sandy was born October 8, 1942 in Chicago to the late George and Dorothy (Huffard) Erhardt. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dana Swiatowy; and brothers, Robert and John Erhardt.
Left to cherish the memory of Sandy is her loving husband of 60 years, Harold Swiatowy, along with their children, Toni (Jeff) Wolfe, Keith (Katie) Swiatowy, and Brian (Rose Fleischmann) Swiatowy; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Hartman, Shayne Swiatowy, Morgan Swiatowy, Samantha (Cory) Pierce, Tanner Wolfe, Dana Swiatowy, and Dezamond Swiatowy; sisters, Jacquelyn Smith, Beverly (Donald) Quimby, Sharon (Kent) Hoover, Janice (Harvey) Oltmanns, Dorothy Kline, Betty (Bill) Walsh, Margaret (Dave) Herman, and Deborah (Dave) Tutorow; brother, Edward Doetsch; daughter-in-law, Marlene Swiatowy; and great-grandchildren, Skyler & Samantha Stevens.
Sandy worked in food services with the South Bend Community School Corporation for over 30 years. She was a member of the South Bend Eagles 435 and smaller clubs with friends and neighbors. In her younger years she golfed at Bowler's Country Club and bowled at Eagles. Sandy enjoyed crafts, painting, crocheting, and playing games around the table, which she normally won. She rode around in her golf cart and enjoyed spending time outside with nature and animals, especially watching the birds and deer in her backyard. Sandy prioritized making events fun for children, making silly hats or playing games with them. She loved being around people and having a good time, making everyone around her feel special. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. Any time spent with Sandy was precious and memorable. She loved sunflowers and singing “You are my sunshine” with her family.
Visitation for Sandy will be 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care or Pet Refuge. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
