Sandra Laverna Wright
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Laverna Wright

Jan. 9, 1949 - May 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Funeral service to be held on Fri., June 5 at 11AM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend. Visitation from 3-5PM on Thurs., June 4 at the funeral home. Full obituary available on the funeral home website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved