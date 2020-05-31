Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Laverna Wright



Jan. 9, 1949 - May 21, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Funeral service to be held on Fri., June 5 at 11AM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend. Visitation from 3-5PM on Thurs., June 4 at the funeral home. Full obituary available on the funeral home website.





