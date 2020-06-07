Sandra Lee Seifer
Nov. 9, 1941 - June 3, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Sandra “Sandy” Lee (Andrysiak) Seifer, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the home of her daughter and son-in-law after a brief illness. Sandy was born on November 9, 1941 to the late Walter and Stella (Toth) Andrysiak in South Bend, IN and has lived in the area all her life.
Sandy worked as an administrative assistant in the trucking and freight business for most of her working life; she retired from Penz Products in 2006.
No one loved a bargain more than Sandy. She could never pass up a garage sale and loved sharing all of her “treasures” with the rest of us. She also greatly enjoyed eating out and spending time with family and friends. We chuckle to recall the many times she'd exclaim, “Wait! I have a coupon for that!” as she proceeded to dig through her stack of neatly organized coupons to find just the right one.
We often good-naturedly teased her for her frugality, but she was well known to surprise us with a generous gift or an unexpected act of kindness. This and her ability to laugh at herself were her greatest attributes.
The lunches at Battell Center with her friends and visiting with her neighbors in Cambridge Square were among the highlights of her days. She considered these friends and neighbors her extended family. She also treasured her memories of the annual “cousins' gatherings” and always looked forward to eating the freshly caught fish and seeing everyone there.
Along with her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John Thornburg.
Sandy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Sheryl Brown (Craig) of Granger, IN and Shelley Seifer of Kalamazoo, MI; and her son, Scott Seifer of Winter Park, FL. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara Thornburg of Mishawaka, IN and her brother, James (Lorraine) Andrysiak of Portage, IN.
Also left to cherish her memory are her grandsons and their wives, Ryan (Hilary) Brown of Moore, OK and Drew (Catherine) Brown of Hoffman Estates, IL. She referred to her grandsons as “my boys” and loved them dearly. She was so very proud of them and their wives, whom she considered to be “her girls”.
In January of this year, she was blessed with the birth of her first great-grandchild, Roland in Moore, OK.
Sandy leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Joyce Sienicki, whom she considered a best friend. Her dear friends, Linda Kanouse and Mary Gieking also brought her much comfort and kindness through the years. Sandy will also be missed by her granddog, Sadie, whom she called the most spoiled dog in the world. Ironically, it was Grandma who did most of the spoiling. Sadie is sadly wandering about, looking for Sandy to give her those special scratches that only granny could give.
In accordance with Sandy's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. She did ask that we remember her with laughter and stories, preferably with a seven/seven in hand. Here's to you with love, Sandy/Mom/Granny/Great Granny!
The family would like to thank Dr. Janet Galanes and the Center for Hospice Care staff, notably Brittany and Krystie, for the support and the exceptional care shown to Sandy and her family.
Memorial contributions, in Sandy's name may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, the American Cancer Society, or to the Dementia Society of America.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.