Sandra M. Jones



Nov. 14, 1937 - Oct. 7, 2020



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Sandra Marianne Jones, 82 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest after a long illness on Oct. 7, 2020 at her home with family present. She was born Nov. 14, 1937 in Buchanan, MI, the daughter of George Newton and Georgia Mariah (McLain) Zimmerman. She was a graduate of Buchanan High School.



Sandra was married May 27, 1961 in Buchanan to Linden Ray Jones, and he survives her with their three children, Gena Lisa (Tom) McGlone, Gary Lynn (Jennifer) Jones, and Greg Leah (Damie) Jones. She was absolutely crazy about her 12 grandchildren, Jordan (Starr) Devenney, Dylan Devenney, Lucas Devenney, Drew Jones, Hayley Jones, Olivia Jones, Faith Jones, Alec Jones, Julia Jones, Linden (Tiara) Jones, Dakota Jones, and River Jones. She also loved her four great-grandchildren and her eyes lit up every time she saw them.



She was a homemaker for most of her life and supported Linden in their early days in management of the mobile home park he built. Most of her time was spent being the best mom imaginable. She dedicated herself to her kids and was ever-present in their school activities. She spent many nights at Swiss Valley as the high school Ski Club sponsor, despite not being able to ski. She went on nearly every class field trip and several high school trips to Europe with all three kids. She loved to travel and when the kids were young the family would load up in the motorhome and hit the road for weeks at a time. She and the family spent many Christmas holidays at their home in Florida, made numerous trips to the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas where Linden was from, and spent many summers traveling out West with Gary's family. She loved to sew and made lots of clothes for the grandbabies when they were little. She adored music and collected all kinds of musical instruments, from pianos and organs to banjos, guitars, and dulcimers. She taught herself to play many of them and she and her best friend of over 50 years, Wanda Orth, played in several musical groups. Her kids were definitely the focus of her life and she helped to get them started in their own businesses, from a self-storage facility to selling jewelry every weekend at art fairs. She was always there for her kids, ready to lend a hand with whatever they needed, and spent much of her life helping out with the grandkids.



She was preceded in death by her parents. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold their own private celebration to honor this loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her cremains will be laid to rest in Adamsville Cemetery in Edwardsburg with a private ceremony.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





