Sandra S. Nowaczewski
1946 - 2020
Sandra S.

Nowaczewski

Feb. 20, 1946 - Sept. 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Sandra S. Nowaczewski, 74, of South Bend, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Sandy was born in South Bend on February 20, 1946, the daughter of Harry Emerick and Phyllis (Hamann) Emerick Banaszak.

Sandy graduated from Central High School with the Class of ‘64 and attended Bethel University. She enjoyed crochet and loved to play the piano and organ.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Emerick, and Norbert and Phyllis Banaszak. She is survived by her daughters, Kim Nowaczewski in Oklahoma and Shelly Hirt of Lebanon, IN; sons, Mike Nowaczewski of South Bend and Phillip Nowaczewski of New Carlisle; her brother, Thomas (Janice) Emerick of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Mariah Patterson and Nik Waid, both of Mishawaka, and Hannah Hirt of Avon, IN; and four great-grandchildren.

Services for Sandy will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements through Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel in Mishawaka.

The family's preferred memorial is the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

To share a remembrance of Sandy or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
