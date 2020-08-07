1/1
Sandra S. Wagner
1938 - 2020
Sandra S. Wagner

March 18, 1938 - August 4, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Sandra Sue Wagner passed away in her home on August 4, 2020.

She was born March 18, 1938 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Paul R. and Naomi F. (Brinnon) Wynn. The family moved to South Bend in 1950, where Sandra attended John Adams High School, graduating in 1955. She was employed at American Trust Bank where she met, and eventually married Lawrence “Larry” Wagner on October 11, 1958. They later had three sons, and after their graduation from high school, Sandra became secretary at what is now Evangel Heights United Methodist Church. They have lived in the South Bend/Granger area for their entire 62 years of marriage. During that time, the family has enjoyed summer rentals at Gravel Lake, eventually purchasing a cottage on the St. Joseph River in Mendon, MI. They have enjoyed many trips to the Smoky Mountains, Caribbean cruises, Germany, Jamaica, and Alaska, many of which were with close friends. Her hobbies included cross stitching, cooking (often experimenting with new recipes), and she usually out-caught Larry while fishing.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; sons, Kurt, Kenneth (Sharon) and Keith (Eileen); grandsons, Timothy and Shawn; granddaughters, Chasity (Javier) Mendez, Jessica (Russ) Stephic, and Nicole Lowe, and four great-grand children.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice for their exemplary care of Sandra, and especially Nurse Margaret and Aide Jaimey.

Due to the current pandemic conditions, future plans for a memorial service are uncertain. Memorial contributions may be made to Evangel Heights United Methodist Church, 114 N. Ironwood Dr., South Bend, IN 46615; Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7240 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano, TX 75025; or to Habitat for Humanity of Saint Joseph Co., 402 E. South Street, South Bend, IN 46601.

To send private condolences to the the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
