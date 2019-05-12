Sandra



Stauffer-Widmer



Oct. 25, 1949 - May 4, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Sandra Stauffer-Widmer passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 4, 2019 at Angela Hospice in Livonia, Michigan, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born on October 25, 1949 in South Bend, IN to Robert and Elizabeth Stauffer. She graduated from Riley High School as Salutatorian of her class. She then earned an Associate Degree in dental hygiene from IUPUI, a Bachelor of Science in Women's Studies and a Master Degree in Fine Arts from IUSB. Sandy was an artist who enjoyed painting and drawing. Additionally she loved warm sunny weather walking the paths of Notre Dame and St. Mary's, rides in the country, and adored her rescued Bassett Hounds. Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth; stepmother, Margie; grandparents (Walter and Cecelia Stauffer, George and Rose Barrett); and beloved husband, Tom Widmer. She is survived by brother, Michael Stauffer; sister, Kathleen (Rick) Meek; devoted friend and companion, Dick Cimildoro; stepbrothers, Jerry (Kay) Schultz and Larry (Sharon) Schultz; nephew, Chris Stauffer; and niece, Liz (Travis) Birk.



Memorials may be made to Donate Life Indiana (www.donatelifeindiana.org). Services are pending. Published in South Bend Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2019