Sandy Greenhut
Jan. 1, 1936 - April 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sandy passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. She was the loving mother of three, and grandmother of three more, all of whom flourish thanks to her lifetime of care and help ... as do so many others: she worked day and night to right wrongs and make life better for her communities. She drove improvements in local and state governments, school districts, cultural organizations, and more. Rememberances can be made to her home-away-from-home, the Scottsdale Museum of Modern Art.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020