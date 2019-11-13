|
Santino Brandon
Hernandez
Dec. 19, 2011 - Nov. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Santino Brandon Hernandez, 7, a sweet little angel, has flown away to heaven. Santino was born December 19, 2011 in South Bend to Gerald and Paulita (Jenks) Hernandez. Left to cherish this sweet boy's memory are his parents, Gerald and Paulita; sister, Lyric Martinez, brother, Ramiro Martinez, sister, Kiana Hernandez, brother, Santiago Hernandez, and sister, Santana Hernandez; grandmothers, Angeles Arriaga and Carolyn Webber; grandfather, Florencio Hernandez; and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins. Santino was in the 1st grade at Monroe Elementary School. He was an exceptional artist and could draw almost anything. Santino loved going to Sky Zone, playing at the park, and McDonalds Happy Meals. He had a good, pure heart and always wanted to help others. Santino loved his family very much and appreciated all the time spent with them, especially his siblings. His family will always cherish the memories they have made and he will forever remain in their hearts. Even in the midst of great loss the family with giving hearts decided to share their beloved Santino with other children with the gift of organ donation. Visitation will be 2:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Road with a Rosary to be prayed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. The family would like to extend their sincerest thank you to all the nurses and doctors in the PICU Unit at Memorial Hospital. Memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral services. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019