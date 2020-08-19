Sara G. Pence



Sept. 8, 1936 - August 14, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - The family of Sara Glyn Pence (Sally) of South Bend is saddened to announce her passing on Friday, August 14 at the age of 83. She was born September 8, 1936 to Patrick Joseph and Margaret (Malia) Gaffigan, the fourth of five children. On November 9, 1957 Sara wed Phillip Pence, with whom she had eight children.



Sara was first and foremost a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment spent with them. If asked, each of them would swear they were her favorite. Sara had a thirst for knowledge and passed the love of reading, music, and learning on to her children. She took college courses at night and volunteered her time as an adult literacy tutor. Sara worked for Service Merchandise for 20 years before retiring. After “retirement” she worked as an Indiana FSSA supervisor and then at Eggleston School. Her career ended at Ave Maria Press on the campus of Notre Dame, the home of her beloved Fighting Irish football team. Sara enjoyed spending time visiting libraries, museums, zoos, going to Lake Michigan to walk on the beach, or talking over a cup of coffee and a piece of pie. Many were blessed with her strength, common sense, & grace.



Sara was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, Rita Eileen (Joe) Wojtczak of Granger IN, & daughter-in-law Denise (Matt) Pence. Sara's surviving siblings reside in Indiana: Patricia Ann Boocher of Mishawaka, Mary Baer of Noblesville, & John Gregory Gaffigan (Lori) of Auburn. The children's father, Phillip (Susan) Pence of Evans, GA survives.



At peace that Sara's spirit and soul are now held with our Lord in heaven are children, Carol (Jon) Smoker of Elkhart, IN, Christopher (Beth) Pence of Augusta, GA, Kathie Pence of Edwardsburg MI, Michael (Bernadette) Pence of Bluffton, SC, Cynthia (Kenneth) Hopkins of China, MI, Patrick (Gabriella) Pence, of Kyle, TX, Paul (Adrian) Pence of Lakeland, FL, & Phillip “Matt” Pence of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Rachael, David, Jon Gabriel, Nicholas, Phillip, Auston, Steven, Emily, Gavin, Carly, Madison, Ethan, Delaney, Colin, Miranda, Avery, Carlo, and Isabella & great-grandchild, Mark Jonathan. She was beloved “Aunt Sal” to many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. A Catholic Funeral service will begin at 12:00 followed by a procession to Highland Cemetery. Donations can be made in Sara's name to the St. Joseph County Public Library or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, GA. In lieu of flowers please consider a random act of kindness in Sara's memory.





