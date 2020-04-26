Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
1933 - 2020
Sarah Alexander Obituary
Sarah Alexander

Sept. 14, 1933 - April 16, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sarah “Susie” Lee Alexander, 86, passed away April 16, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado.

Sarah was born to the union of Alberta Cane Elliott and Charles Carr on September 14, 1933 in Eudora, Arkansas. She was a former resident of South Bend for over 55 years. She was a lifetime member of Mount Olive MB Church where she was the mother of the church, Missionary Society, and kitchen committee.

Sarah worked several years at the Bus Station as a cook, cashier, and waitress. She was the best cook ever, she could create something out of nothing. Her family was the most important thing to her. She loved to have gatherings with her family. She welcomed anyone who was hungry to eat at her home. She taught us to believe in God and that He would take care of it no matter what the situation was.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Alexander Jr., daughter, Janice Wade Alexander; parents, Alberta Cane Elliott & Charles Carr; grandchildren, Demetrius Reynolds, Ronnie Williams, Curtis Wade, and Richard Dewon Alexander; sisters, Easter Williams, Mary Ann Hickman, and Betsy Elliott; brothers, Willie Elliott and Richard Elliott Jr., and a special cousin, Gertie Brown.

Sarah leaves to mourn her passing five children, Flora (Henry Jr.) Foster, Florence (James Davis III) Blanks, Thelma (Jean) Alexander, Patricia (Reggie) Coleman, and Lonnie (Ray) Alexander, a special grandson, Quinton Leonard, 22 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Geraldine (Otis) Johnson, Everleana (Willie Robinson) Elliott, and Elizabeth (Robert) Whittaker, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Monday April 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m., to Noon at Alford's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
