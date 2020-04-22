|
|
Sarah “Sally”
Anderson
April 19, 1929 - April 18, 2020
NILES, MI - Sarah “Sally” Anderson, 90, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, one day before her ninety-first birthday, at Brentwood of Niles.
She was born on April 19, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan to Harold and Permelia (Dutton) Miller.
Sally grew up in Charlevois, Michigan, where she was active in band and boating. She was crowned Miss Charlevoix in 1946. Sally graduated from Charlevoix High School in 1947; she went on to attend Michigan State University, graduating in 1951, with a Bachelor's degree in education. While at MSU, she met her future husband, Jim.
On June 14, 1952, Sally and Jim were married in Jackson, Michigan. This union was blessed with three children: Valerie in 1954, Jerry in 1956, and Philip in 1958. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. After the children came along, she continued her education at Michigan State, graduating in 1962 with her Master's degree in education.
In the 50's and 60's Sally was very active in the AAUW, and the local art association. She enjoyed creating art, and doing crafts. She loved to sing, and later became very involved with Sweet Adeline's where she belonged to both choruses and quartets. While singing with the South Bend Sweet Adeline's chorus she had the pleasure of performing at Carnegie Hall in New York. She loved the international conventions, where she could sing to her heart's content, and could listen to others sing for hours on end. She attended a total of sixteen internationals.
Sally had many fond memories of her trip to Europe with her sister Susan, where they took in Europe's incredible history, beauty, and culture. She spent sixteen winters of her retirement in Florida, especially enjoying her daily swimming, and pool exercises.
Sally taught elementary education for twenty-seven years in the Niles Community Schools, including Eastside, Northside, Westside, and Ballard Schools. She taught two years in Des Plaines, Illinois, and one year in Houston, Texas. She was passionate about teaching and was very devoted to her students; they brought her great joy. Sally participated in many pilot programs over the years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold in 1965; her mother, Permelia in 1931; sister, Susan Webster; and her aunts, Esther Goodall and Martha Brogan.
Sally is survived by her devoted husband, Jim; daughter, Valerie Anderson; sons, Jerry Anderson and Philip (Tammy) Anderson; grandchildren, Kayla Gonyon, Derek Gonyon, Tara (Casey) McCarty-Hunsberger, and Dustin (Elizabeth) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Logan Hunsberger, Ava Hunsberger, Seyla Anderson, Dahlia Anderson, and Azalea Anderson; niece, Wendy Webster; and nephew, Mike (Lindsay) Webster.
Her family would like to thank Brentwood of Niles and Grace Hospice for their kind and loving care of Sally.
In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place, and she will be a laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with a private family service, at a later date.
Condolences, photos, and memories can be left for Sally's family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020