Sarah Cover
Sarah Cover

July 29, 1934 - Oct. 22, 2020

MIDDLEBURY, IN -

Sarah “Sally” Ann Cover, 86, of Middlebury, died 4:48 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born July 29, 1934 in Rockwell, IA, to Fredrick & Leocadia (Coyle) Cahalan. On Nov. 16, 1957, she married James A. Cover and he died Sept. 17, 2004.

Surviving are daughters, Mary (Thomas) van Steenderen of WI, Elizabeth (Tracy) Knox of Niles, MI, and Patricia (Keith) Mentz of Granger; sons, Allen (Elizabeth) Cover of Birch Lake, MI and William (Nichole) Cover of Clear Lake, MI, 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister, Bernie (Adrian) Ferriera of Dallas, TX.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, and siblings: Patrick Ambrose, Rose, Mary, Jerry, Imogene, John, Bonnie & Joseph.

Sarah was a registered nurse, and Director of Nurses at multiple nursing homes in the South Bend area. She was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol, was very strong in her faith and a very devout Catholic. Sarah was an amazing mother and grandma, and neighbor to all, spending time with family and friends. She loved ND football, animals and her dogs.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. service on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St., Bristol. Father Robert Van Kempen will officiate. Burial will be at Violett Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of Elkhart or Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences can be sent at www.rrefh.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
