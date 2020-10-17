Sarah E. RhodesMarch 24, 1947 - Oct. 14, 2020ANDERSON, IN - Sarah E. Rhodes, 73, of Anderson, passed away on October 14, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent, Anderson.She was born on March 24, 1947 in Bourbon, Indiana, the daughter of Alexander Brooks and Opal Mae (Phillips) Gardner.Sarah graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon, IN and also attended Marian College (Indiana Wesleyan University) and IVY Tech.She had worked as a dietary manager.Sarah was a member of the Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church, Anderson, Indiana.She is survived by her son, Walter “Brooks” (Lisa) Rhodes and daughter, Lucinda Marie Doolittle; brother, James (Evelyn) Gardner; grandchildren, Christian Ty Gurtz Rhodes, Cassandra Brooks Rhodes, Opal Ilene Doolittle, and Tyler Anthony Doolittle; nephew, Timothy Gardner; and niece, Catherine Gardner.Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Anna Laura Rhodes.Visitation will be held at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd Street, Anderson, IN 46013 on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.Services will immediately follow visitation at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Terry Nennich officiating.Burial will take place at Bethel Cemetery, Argos, IN immediately following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to the Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church, Anderson, Indiana.