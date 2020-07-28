Sarah Earle Beudert
July 28, 1988 - May 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sarah Earle Beudert, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at her family's residence in South Bend, IN.
Sarah was born on July 28, 1988 in New York City. She spent her childhood in Ann Arbor, MI and Eugene, OR. Sarah received her bachelor's degree in applied psychology from New York University, and master's degrees in English literature, film, and visual culture from the University of Sussex, UK, and in arts administration and cultural policy from Goldsmiths College, University of London, UK. Sarah's lifelong love of theatre was evident throughout her career, most notably during her time with London's Mousetrap Theatre Projects, and The Cape Playhouse, Dennis, MA. She was also an avid community theatre performer with companies across the U.S. She attended First Presbyterian Church in South Bend, where she also served as social media coordinator, music librarian, and choir soloist.
Sarah was funny, sarcastic, quick-witted, artistic, musical, kind-hearted, and strong-willed. She had been bravely fighting undifferentiated connective tissue disease for the past several years; her family is comforted that she is no longer in pain. Despite her challenges, Sarah took great pleasure in her family, her work at First Presbyterian Church, her many craft and music projects, the Catskills, presidential museums, crossword puzzles, graphic novels, and especially her beloved service dog, Pinecone. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched.
In addition to her parents, Dr. Mark Christopher Beudert and Jennifer Lynn Knapp Beudert, Sarah is survived by her sister, Katie (William Stock) Beudert of London, UK; brother, Nicholas (Sarah Perillo) Beudert of New York, NY; maternal grandfather, Professor Charles Lincoln (Lex Georgiou) Knapp of San Francisco, CA; aunt, Rev. Liza B. (Lora Wondolowski) Knapp and their daughters, Phoebe and Alice, all of Massachusetts; and uncle, Professor Peter (Lynn) Beudert of Wells, UK, and their children, Sarah Whitty and Simon Galbraith. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Hubert and Margery Beudert, and her maternal grandmother, Beverley Knapp.
A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at a future date at First Presbyterian Church, 333 W. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN. Dr. Adelia Kelso will officiate. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
We encourage those who knew her to share their happy memories, photos and stories on Sarah's facebook page
Contributions in memory of Sarah may be donated to First Presbyterian Church, 333 W. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46601; or Robinson Community Learning Center, 1004 N. Eddy Street, South Bend, IN 46617; or Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.