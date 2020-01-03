Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Elizabeth Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Elizabeth Carter Obituary
Sarah Elizabeth Carter

May 24, 1926 - Dec. 29, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sarah Elizabeth Carter, 93, of North Elmer Street, South Bend, IN, passed away December 29, 2019 at her residence.

Sarah was born to Robert and Rosa (Simms) Withers on May 24, 1926 in Danville, IL. She married in 1945 to Rudolph Thompson (deceased). Unto this union were born Theda Thompson and Godfrey Leroy Thompson. In 1953 she re-married to James L. Carter.

Sarah was a founding member of Maranatha Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Missionary Society and as church secretary. Her passions included writing, thrift shopping, and spending time with family and friends.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Rosie Withers; husband, James L. Carter; daughter, Theda Thompson; brothers, Roy, Arcilius, Lucian, James, Julius, Emmet, and Robert, Jr.; sisters, Rosa Lee, Corrine, and Harriet; and daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Thompson.

Survivors left to cherish her memory include her son, Pastor Godfrey Leroy Thompson; three grandchildren, Jason Blount, Nicole (Terrence) Thompson Newman, and Phillip D. Thompson, four great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. TODAY, Friday, January 3, 2019 at Maranatha Church with viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -