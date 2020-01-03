|
|
Sarah Elizabeth Carter
May 24, 1926 - Dec. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sarah Elizabeth Carter, 93, of North Elmer Street, South Bend, IN, passed away December 29, 2019 at her residence.
Sarah was born to Robert and Rosa (Simms) Withers on May 24, 1926 in Danville, IL. She married in 1945 to Rudolph Thompson (deceased). Unto this union were born Theda Thompson and Godfrey Leroy Thompson. In 1953 she re-married to James L. Carter.
Sarah was a founding member of Maranatha Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Missionary Society and as church secretary. Her passions included writing, thrift shopping, and spending time with family and friends.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Rosie Withers; husband, James L. Carter; daughter, Theda Thompson; brothers, Roy, Arcilius, Lucian, James, Julius, Emmet, and Robert, Jr.; sisters, Rosa Lee, Corrine, and Harriet; and daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Thompson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her son, Pastor Godfrey Leroy Thompson; three grandchildren, Jason Blount, Nicole (Terrence) Thompson Newman, and Phillip D. Thompson, four great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. TODAY, Friday, January 3, 2019 at Maranatha Church with viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020