Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Sarah Evelyn Danley


1935 - 2020
Sarah Evelyn Danley Obituary
Sarah Evelyn Danley

Aug. 25, 1935 - Feb. 24, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Sarah Evelyn Danley, 84, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Wellbrooke of South Bend.

Sarah was born on August 25, 1935 in Collinwood, TN to Lonzo and Opal (Montgomery) Harper. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Everett Harper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Danley in 1986.

Surviving are her sons, Keith Danley, Kevin (Beth) Danley and Irwin Danley all of Mishawaka and Philip (Paula) Danley of Elkhart; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and a sister, Jean Daniel.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will be on Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, in in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Sarah's name to South Side General Baptist Church, 1615 South Spring Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
