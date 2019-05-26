Sarah Jane Wood



Jan. 15, 1940 - May 22, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Sarah Jane Wood, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Granger on May 22, 2019. Sarah Jane was born January 15, 1940 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late George W. and Opal (Coryell) Smith. The Madison High School graduate later marred Donald L. Wood on December 31, 1960.



She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald Wood of Granger and their three daughters: Beth Moss of Plainfield, Illinois, Laura Lefebvre of Wakarusa, Indiana, and Mary Georg of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Surviving as well are twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Sarah Jane is also survived by her siblings, Phyllis Goff of Elkhart, Mary Hartbarger of Springfield, Missouri, Georgia Kreider of Goshen, Indiana, and George (Jane) Smith of Naperville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ray and Gene Young, and Betty Schafer.



Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Monday, May 27, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 11:00 am Funeral Service at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Interment will follow in Olive Cemetery, Elkhart, Indiana.



Sarah Jane was employed for 38 years at the CTS Corporation in Elkhart before retiring in 2004. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and embroidering, watching the birds gather at her bird feeders, and playing cards with her friends and family. In retirement, Sarah Jane also enjoyed going to lunch and bowling with her co-workers from CTS. Most of all, Sarah Jane was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family came first in all she did. Her memory will live on forever in the hearts of the family she loved so dearly.



The Wood family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, especially Charles, and the staff of Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice for the care given to Sarah Jane during her time in their care.



In her memory, donations may be given to Great Lakes Caring Hospice. To leave an online condolence, light a virtual candle in her memory, or view her online video tribute, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.