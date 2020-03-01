|
Sarah Louise
Del Vallee
July 7, 1962 - Feb. 13, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Sarah Louise Del Vallee, 57 years old, passed away at The Center for Hospice in South Bend on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born July 7, 1962 in South Bend, the fifth and youngest child of Leo and Fern Del Vallee.
Sarah loved drinking coffee, having her nails done and listening to polkas. She had a kind and loving spirit and was eager to share it with all who opened their hearts to her.
Sarah is survived by two sisters, Mary Shell of Tennessee and Deborah (Stephen) Drendall of South Bend and was proud to be an Aunt to her nieces and nephews: Torsten DelVallee, Alison Gautier, Joshua Vance, Staci Morris, Philip Drendall and Anna Saar. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Alfred DelVallee and sister, Lois DelVallee.
There will be no services. Cremation and interment arrangements have been entrusted to CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, Osceola.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020