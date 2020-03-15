|
|
Sarah Rose (Shirley) Margolis
May 3, 1929 - Feb. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sarah Rose (Shirley) Margolis, Ph.D, died of cancer on February 29, 2020. Shirley was also known as Shirley Bessire. She was born in 1929 to Ida and Benjamin Margolis; she attended high school in Los Angeles and went on to study history at UCLA where she worked for many years before moving to South Bend.
Shirley was predeceased by her brother, Robert Margolis and her cousin, Shirley Federgreen Morris. She leaves her West Coast family, Fran, Rich, Randal and Rebecca, and her dear South Bend friends, Dea, Tammy and Brian. We are very grateful to them for their kindness, friendship and care.
Donations in Shirley's memory should be made to the Jewish National Fund, www.jnf.org. Friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020