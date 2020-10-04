Sarah Staton
Dec. 27, 1941 - Sept. 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sarah Staton, 78, of South Bend passed away on September 30, 2020 after a short and valiant battle with cancer.
She was born Sarah Jane Lightner on December 27, 1941 in South Bend. She graduated from both John Adams High School and Indiana University in Bloomington and became a speech and hearing pathologist. She married William (Bill) Staton in 1965. They lived in the San Francisco Bay Area for a couple of years as newlyweds and then returned to South Bend to start a family. She and Bill had two daughters, Beth and Kathleen (Kathy). After her husband's untimely death in 1981, she learned to invest in the stock market to earn a living and became a savvy investor. Her other passions in life were her garden, her lawn, and her many birdfeeders, and she would spend most of the spring and summer months working in her yard. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing bridge, and collecting Fostoria glassware. She was lucky enough to have her grandchildren living just a few doors down on her street and they brought great joy and pride to her daily life. She never missed one of their concerts, races or plays.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Staton, her sister, Carolyn Hosey and her parents, Floyd and Vera Lightner. Those left to cherish the memory of Sarah include her brother, Charles (Charlie) Lightner; sisters-in-law, Margy Lightner and Janet Staton; her daughters, Beth Staton (David Budin) and Kathleen-Staton Neubauer (Christopher Neubauer); her grandchildren, William and Greta Neubauer, several beloved nieces and nephews, and many dear friends and neighbors.
A garden celebration of her life and love of nature will be held next year when the flowers are in bloom. Memorial donations may be made In memory of Sarah Staton to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
