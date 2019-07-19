|
Sarah Thompson
Manning
Jan. 25, 1946 - July 12, 2019
NATCHEZ, MS - Funeral for Sarah, 73, of Natchez, is Sat., July 20, 2019, 1pm, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Rev. James Brooks officiating. Burial at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery under direction of West Gate Funeral Home. Visitation Fri., July 19, 2019 from 5-5:30pm, with “Celebration of Life” wake service at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation follows Sat., July 20, 2019, from Noon until time of the service at the church. Mrs. Manning was born in Sibley, daughter of James Thompson & Saint Arby Washington. She was a 1963 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School & a 1967 graduate of Alcorn State University with studies at IU South Bend. Sarah was a retired elementary school teacher in South Bend, IN. She was a member of Mt. Sinai MB Church where she served on the Mother's Board, the Missionary Ministry, & Co-Worker's Club, & previously was a member of Second Baptist MB Church in South Bend. She is preceded in death by parents; sister, Ruby Thompson; Ernest Griffin; & niece, Laura Lanier. Survivors include sons, Rev. Anthony Thompson (Tykeshia), Minister Archie Fedale Manning (Elizabeth), & Jeffrey Allen Manning; sisters, Mary Jane Lyles, Bertha Lanier (Matthew), Linda Gooden, & Jacqueline Johnson (Caleb Ray), eleven grand & 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives & friends. Online condolences may be sent at www.westgatefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 19, 2019