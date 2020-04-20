|
Savoy Evans
Feb. 7, 1953 - April 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Savoy Evans, 67, of Acorn Trail, South Bend, IN, passed away April 10, 2020 at Cardinal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Savoy was born in South Bend, IN, to Lawrence & Ezra (Scruggs) Evans both of whom preceded him in death along with siblings: Robin Jones, Deon Jones, Jeanette Jones, James Jones, Stacey Jones, and Thomas Malone.
Savoy worked for AM General after graduating from high school for six years; then he enlisted in the United States Navy, retiring in 2010. His passions were cooking, sports, and he especially loved Duke University. He was very intelligent and mathematically inclined.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include three sons, Tony Evans of Indiana, Savoy Evans Jr. of Virginia, and Daniel Evans of North Carolina; six daughters, Shanette Gregory, Emily Evans, and Allison Evans all of Indiana, Carmen Evans, Melanie Evans, and Mary Evans all of North Carolina; three siblings, Lavel Evans and Andre Scruggs both of Indiana, and LuWanna Porter of Wisconsin, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A Memorial service for Mr. Savoy Evans will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 20, 2020