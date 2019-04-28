Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Schuyler Pletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Schuyler Pletcher


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Schuyler Pletcher Obituary
Schuyler Pletcher

May 30, 1961 - April 25, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Schuyler Pletcher, 57, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 in his residence. Schuyler was born on May 30, 1961 in Mishawaka to Marvin and Betty (McIntire) Pletcher.

On July 11, 2015 Schuyler married Faith F. Davis. Faith survives along with six children, Scotty (Brandy) Pletcher, Dylan (Riley) Pletcher both of Mishawaka, Amber (Brian) Roswell of Florida, Devon (Amber) Peppers of Forest, IN, Star Sanders and Desiree Peppers both of Kokomo, IN; his parents, Marvin and Betty Pletcher of Mishawaka; his siblings, Art (Bev) Pletcher, Diane (Doug) Kerrn all of Mishawaka and Yvonne (Garry) Vance of Elkhart, IN; and five grandchildren. Schuyler graduated from Penn High School and he was a welder working for Welded Products.

Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, April 30, at 1:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where visitation will also take place on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made to SouthernCare Hospice, 1626 East Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now