Schuyler Pletcher



May 30, 1961 - April 25, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Schuyler Pletcher, 57, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 in his residence. Schuyler was born on May 30, 1961 in Mishawaka to Marvin and Betty (McIntire) Pletcher.



On July 11, 2015 Schuyler married Faith F. Davis. Faith survives along with six children, Scotty (Brandy) Pletcher, Dylan (Riley) Pletcher both of Mishawaka, Amber (Brian) Roswell of Florida, Devon (Amber) Peppers of Forest, IN, Star Sanders and Desiree Peppers both of Kokomo, IN; his parents, Marvin and Betty Pletcher of Mishawaka; his siblings, Art (Bev) Pletcher, Diane (Doug) Kerrn all of Mishawaka and Yvonne (Garry) Vance of Elkhart, IN; and five grandchildren. Schuyler graduated from Penn High School and he was a welder working for Welded Products.



Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, April 30, at 1:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where visitation will also take place on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made to SouthernCare Hospice, 1626 East Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.