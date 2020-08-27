Scot Douglas Hummer
June 29, 1966 - August 25, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Scot Douglas Hummer, age 54, of Osceola, passed away August 25, 2020 at Hospice of Elkhart County.
Surviving are his siblings, William (Linda) Hummer, Patricia (Michael) Martin, and John (Cindy) Hummer, his stepson, Zach Mechling, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 4-7 pm Sun., August 30, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Funeral services are 10 am Mon., August 31, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
View Scot's full obit at www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.