Scott D. Miller
Aug. 23, 1955 - Sept. 26, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Scott Miller, 64, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 from a courageous battle with cancer. Scott is the husband of Kay and the dad of Sarah (Chris) Chelone and William (Jessie) Miller. Viewing will be Tue., Oct. 1st from 4 PM to 7 PM at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St. Plymouth. Continued visitation at 10 AM until service at 11 AM on Wed., Oct. 2nd at the funeral home with James Smart officiating. In lieu of flowers donations to the Marshall County Humane Society 11165 13th Rd. Plymouth, IN 46563 would be appreciated. A complete obituary can be seen at the funeral home's website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019