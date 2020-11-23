Scott E. Wozniel



July 11, 1951 - Nov. 20, 2020



EDWARDSBURG, MI -



Scott Eugene Wozniel, 69, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Nov. 20, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born July 11, 1951 in Elkhart, the son of Eugene and Irene (Rowe) Wozniel and has lived in the Edwardsburg area for many years.



Surviving is his wife Jo Ann and daughters, Cheri (Galen) LaPlace and Michelle (Chris) Pierce, brother Randall (Vicky) and grandchildren, Andrea (Austin) Teter, Kalen LaPlace, and Claire Pierce, and his special niece, ‘Kimba' Kimberly (Shawn) Kaylor.



Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Scott's life will be at a later date.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





