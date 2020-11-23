1/1
Scott E. Wozniel
1951 - 2020
Scott E. Wozniel

July 11, 1951 - Nov. 20, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI -

Scott Eugene Wozniel, 69, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Nov. 20, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born July 11, 1951 in Elkhart, the son of Eugene and Irene (Rowe) Wozniel and has lived in the Edwardsburg area for many years.

Surviving is his wife Jo Ann and daughters, Cheri (Galen) LaPlace and Michelle (Chris) Pierce, brother Randall (Vicky) and grandchildren, Andrea (Austin) Teter, Kalen LaPlace, and Claire Pierce, and his special niece, ‘Kimba' Kimberly (Shawn) Kaylor.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Scott's life will be at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
