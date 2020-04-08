|
Scott Hayden Himes
Feb. 16, 1972 - April 4, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Scott Hayden Himes, 48, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on April 4, 2020.
Scott was born on February 16, 1972 to Lorenzo (Jr.) and Judith Himes.
He was an avid motorcycle rider and collector of all things Betty Boop. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing paintball, and spending time with family and friends.
Scott is survived by two grandsons, Kane and DeMarco Alston (Texas); three children with Amy Himes: Katherine Alston, Kevin Himes, and Jeffrey Himes; ss well as his sisters and brothers, Tatty Harradon, Serina Morehouse, Roger Himes, and Jacob Himes. His surviving nieces and nephews are Tiffany Morehouse, Michael Morehouse, Lisa Morehouse, Fawn Himes, David Himes, Dallas Kline, Tracy Himes, Adam Himes, and Michael Kramer as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo (Jr.) and Judith Himes, and his brother-in-law, Michael Morehouse Sr.
A viewing will be held on April 9, 2020 for relatives and close friends at Bubb's Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will he held at a later date. Flowers may be sent to 1103 Obrien St., South Bend, Indiana 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020