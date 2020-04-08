Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Himes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Hayden Himes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Hayden Himes Obituary
Scott Hayden Himes

Feb. 16, 1972 - April 4, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Scott Hayden Himes, 48, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on April 4, 2020.

Scott was born on February 16, 1972 to Lorenzo (Jr.) and Judith Himes.

He was an avid motorcycle rider and collector of all things Betty Boop. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing paintball, and spending time with family and friends.

Scott is survived by two grandsons, Kane and DeMarco Alston (Texas); three children with Amy Himes: Katherine Alston, Kevin Himes, and Jeffrey Himes; ss well as his sisters and brothers, Tatty Harradon, Serina Morehouse, Roger Himes, and Jacob Himes. His surviving nieces and nephews are Tiffany Morehouse, Michael Morehouse, Lisa Morehouse, Fawn Himes, David Himes, Dallas Kline, Tracy Himes, Adam Himes, and Michael Kramer as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo (Jr.) and Judith Himes, and his brother-in-law, Michael Morehouse Sr.

A viewing will be held on April 9, 2020 for relatives and close friends at Bubb's Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will he held at a later date. Flowers may be sent to 1103 Obrien St., South Bend, Indiana 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -