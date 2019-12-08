|
Scott L. Shuey
March 22, 1950 - Dec. 6, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Scott L. Shuey, 69, of South Bend, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at his home from an apparent heart attack. Known as ‘Mr. Shuey' to many, and ‘Uncle Scooter' to his many nephews and nieces, Scottie was born on March 22, 1950 to Glenna and Fred Davis who preceded him death.
During his long-time career in auto sales, he met - and sold a car to - Diana Mazurkiewicz, which eventually led to their marriage on August 2, 1980. Scottie and Di raised two daughters, Abbie (Barry) Poisson and Carly (Adam) Schwelnus. He also leaves behind five grandkids, Ava Bryant, Abrahm and Asher Poisson, Zeke and Dax Schwelnus; and his dog Louie. Also missing Mr. Shuey greatly is a long list of brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, and close family friends.
Scottie was always proud of his New Carlisle roots, and of his connection and college degree he earned from Indiana University/Bloomington. He earned ‘All-State' honors as a halfback on the New Carlisle High School football, and parlayed those skills to walk-on the Indiana football team where he was part of the squad that played in the 1969 Rose Bowl. He was one of the most devoted fans of the Hoosiers basketball team and fit the definition of a true fanatic. In a South Bend Tribune article a few years back, Scottie was featured for that devotion, quoted as saying, ‘God had me born at this time of the year (March) because of the NCAA tournament.” His birthday celebrations were always scheduled around any IU tournament games. His rationale for it all - “You gotta be true to your school,” Scottie said.
When he married Di, Scottie quickly picked up what it was like being part of both a Polish and Italian family. He always enjoyed the family kielbasa-making parties and may have had an extra helping or two of mother-in-law Ida's pasta and sauce, meatballs and sausage. And he was never known to turn down a piece of his mom's best-in-the-world apple pie.
Friends may call from 3:00 until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. A Memorial service will take place at 6:00 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019