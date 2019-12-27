|
|
Scott Travis Nelson
Jan. 05, 1960 - Dec. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Scott Tavis Nelson passed away peacefully in his sleep in the comfort of his home on Monday, December 23, 2019. Scott was born to Charles L. and Lorraine (Jennings) Nelson, Jr. in Amarillo, Texas on January 5, 1960. They preceded in death. On March 9, 1987, Scott married his loving wife, Josefa (Garcia) Nelson. She survives along with their daughter, Leslie M. (Jorge Robles) Nelson, and son, Omar A. Nelson; grandchildren, Ezekiel S. Robles, Ezra S. Nelson and Eliana S. Nelson; sister, Leslie (Larry) Freeman; brothers, David (Debby) Nelson, Tony (Elaine) Nelson, and Shawn Nelson all of Texas; and numerous nieces & nephews, as well as great-nieces & great-nephews.
Scott received his degree in Restaurant/Hotel Management then worked as a cook and hotel auditor for many years. He later was employed as a truck driver. Scott was also an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church until his health restricted him. He joined the church after moving from Albuquerque, NM in 1992. He drove the church bus for children's Sunday School, was a church treasurer, and was faithful till God called him home. Scott enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, bowling, and football, especially Notre Dame. He was a very handy man, he would make various wooden figures, and remodeled his home. Most of all Scott loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 4:00PM to 7:00PM, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Road and 10:00AM - 11:00AM, Monday, December 30, 2019, with a Funeral Ceremony beginning at 11:00AM at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 4849 Ford St., South Bend, IN 46619. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made the family to assist with expenses. Condolences for the family may be made www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019