Scott W. Fields



Nov. 8, 1948 - Feb. 20, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Scott W. Fields, 70, of Mishawaka, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after complications from cancer. He was born on November 8, 1948 in South Bend to William and Janice (Loutzenhiser) Fields. Scott attended Mishawaka High School and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army from 1968-1974 during the Vietnam War. In January of 1972, Scott married Maralouise Ball. In the 1970's he owned Mid City Service and then in 1983 he purchased the legendary Scottland Yard Auto Parts in Mishawaka. Scott was a member of VFW Post 360. He enjoyed reading, drawing, and western movies. Scott enjoyed outdoor activities including sitting on the deck, yard work, and golfing. Scott's greatest joy was spending time with his family and all social activities. Scott was very proud of his daughters, Brandi Miller of Mishawaka, Tammi (Brian) Stuckey of Osceola, and Christi (Brent) Barnhart of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Jarrid Miller, Orry Miller, Hannah Miller, Cullen Miller-Powers, Nicolette Kurtz, Cameron Stuckey, Carlie Barnhart, Jocelyn Barnhart, and Griffin Barnhart; two great-grandchildren, Ella Miller and Logan Twyman; his former wife, Maralouise (Lee) Ammerman; his siblings, Dennis (Paula) Fields and Judy (William) Nelson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1-4 PM at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. A Funeral Service in Scott's honor will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 AM in the funeral home with Chaplain Steve Coyle officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Robert L. Miller's Veteran Center, 747 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601 or the Dr. Otis Bowen Indy Vet House, PO Box 1962, Indianapolis, IN 46206.



