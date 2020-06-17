Sean Thomas-James Horner



Dec. 6, 1995 - June 14, 2020



NEW CARLISLE, IN -



Grieving the loss of our Laughter



Sean Thomas-James Horner, son to Bradley M. and Cheryl L. Horner, brother to Michael (Kimberly) and Alexis Horner, brother by fate to Trent Clark, Riley Swistek, Carl Brown-Grim, Baylor Kern- Lovick and so many others is also survived by his grandparents, Joe and Kathy Beverly, Thomas and Madonna Knudson, and Kathleen Rozanski, who are devastated at their loss. His aunts, uncles, and cousins are numerous and share in our grief.



Sean worked as a chef and took great pride in serving delicious food. But it was his passion for music that was the driving force behind his ability to play any instrument he touched. He and the members of the ‘Lenore Cult' band brought it to the audience every time they took the stage. They will play Friday, June 19, 2020 at Smith's in Mishawaka to celebrate his life, following a viewing service from 2-8 pm held at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201 S. Filbert Street in New Carlisle. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers c/o Kaniewski Funeral Home. He was loved by so many. Concert tee and jeans encouraged.





