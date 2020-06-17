Sean Thomas-James Horner
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sean Thomas-James Horner

Dec. 6, 1995 - June 14, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN -

Grieving the loss of our Laughter

Sean Thomas-James Horner, son to Bradley M. and Cheryl L. Horner, brother to Michael (Kimberly) and Alexis Horner, brother by fate to Trent Clark, Riley Swistek, Carl Brown-Grim, Baylor Kern- Lovick and so many others is also survived by his grandparents, Joe and Kathy Beverly, Thomas and Madonna Knudson, and Kathleen Rozanski, who are devastated at their loss. His aunts, uncles, and cousins are numerous and share in our grief.

Sean worked as a chef and took great pride in serving delicious food. But it was his passion for music that was the driving force behind his ability to play any instrument he touched. He and the members of the ‘Lenore Cult' band brought it to the audience every time they took the stage. They will play Friday, June 19, 2020 at Smith's in Mishawaka to celebrate his life, following a viewing service from 2-8 pm held at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201 S. Filbert Street in New Carlisle. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers c/o Kaniewski Funeral Home. He was loved by so many. Concert tee and jeans encouraged.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes Inc
201 S Filbert St
New Carlisle, IN 46552
(574) 654-3221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved