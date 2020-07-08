1/1
Servando Bustamante "Baby" Flores Sr.
1960 - 2020
Servando “Baby” Bustamante Flores, Sr.

June 12, 1960 - July 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Servando “Baby” Bustamante Flores, Sr., 60, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Servando was born June 12, 1960 in Houston, Texas to Domingo and Lucia (Bustamante) Flores. Servando was preceded in death by his father, Domingo; daughter, Marisela M. Flores; and a brother, Domingo B. Flores, Jr.

Those left to cherish the memory of Servando include his mother, Lucia B. Flores; children, Noelia N. (Chris) Tabler, Lucia M. (Randy) Hernandez, Servando B. Flores, Jr., and Tomas Casarez; siblings, Rodrigo Bermea, Pete (Angie) Perez, Mary Jane (Martin) Franco, Manuel (Josie) Flores, Sr., Josephine Flores, Joey (Gracie) Flores, Arthur B. (Alicia) Flores, and Kristopher M. Flores; and grandchildren, Melina A. Pedraza, Alfonso (Li'l Man) Pedraza, Jr., Arman M. Harris, and Khloey M. Harris.

Servando was a member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church where he would sing and play the guitar in the church choir. He was very well known in the Hispanic Community, some even say, a Legend. He was a talented musician who was known for playing many instruments, including the accordion and guitar. In his younger years, Servando was the lead vocalist with his brothers in a Tejano Band named “Baby Flores y Sus Carnales”. Servando was a mentor to other musicians. His passions were playing music, singing, dancing, gardening, landscaping, and helping others. He loved his family, especially his mother. He was a friend to all those he met and had a giving heart. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation for Servando will be 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a Rosary to be prayed at 3:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
JUL
12
Rosary
03:30 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
