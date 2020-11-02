Seymour D.



“Butch” Hermenitt



Sept. 8, 1950 - Oct. 29, 2020



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Seymour Donald “Butch” Hermenitt, 70 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Oct. 29, 2020 at his home after an illness. He was born Sept. 8, 1950 in Hastings, MI, the son of Seymour and Marion (Springer) Hermenitt and came to to the Michiana area in the early 1960's. He had lived around Edwardsburg since 1965. His last employment was for Lumber Service of Cassopolis as a truck driver. During his retirement, he was always helping others. He and his wife Karen would gather vegetables and potatoes left in the fields to share with families in need. He and Karen canned hundreds of jars of sweet and dill pickles, just to give to others.



Butch was married June 1, 1970 at Adamsville Methodist Church to Karen Sue Wishart and she survives with their daughter, Deana (Jim) Moler of Edwardsburg. There are five grandchildren, Alexis Ryman of Edwardsburg, Paige Moler of Edwardsburg, Jamilynn (Evan) Ryan of Mishawaka, Susan Moler of Edwardsburg, and Kirin Moler of Edwardsburg, and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Mary Kay East of Beaumont, TX, Sharon A. Graham of Tavares, FL, and Vivian Winegardner of Niles.



Family who preceded Butch in passing are his parents and his father and mother-in-law, Horace and Pat Wishart.



There will be a family gathering at Butch's home on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM, where a family service will start at 3:00 PM, led by members of his family. After the service, cremation will take place.



Memorial donations may be made to the Cass County Animal Shelter, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, MI 49031.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





