Sgt. First Class Ryan T. Kisrow
1982 - 2020
Sgt. First Class

Ryan T. Kisrow

Oct. 2, 1982 - June 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Sgt. First Class Ryan T. Kisrow, 37, stationed at Fort Bragg, NC and of Mishawaka, IN, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Ryan was born in San Antonio, TX on October 2, 1982, the son of Vince & Linda (Weldy) Kisrow. He graduated from Penn High School with the Class of ‘01 and was a starting running back for all of his 4 years there; he was extremely proud to be a part of the team that won the State Football Championship. Prior to joining the U.S. Army, he attended Tri-State University (now Trine University) and on April 4, 2008, Ryan married Brittany (Wallace) Kisrow in South Bend. Sgt. First Class Kisrow was an Army Ranger, assigned to the Joint Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, NC. He completed 6 tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Sgt. First Class Kisrow has served in the U.S. Army for 15 years and his assignments also included working as a Recruiter. Ryan was an avid sports fan, especially Notre Dame football; he had an adventurous nature and a free spirit, and was completely devoted to his family & friends. Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry Weldy and Burt & Dorothy Olson. He is survived by his wife, Brittany Kisrow of Mishawaka; daughter, Ava Kisrow; sons, Braylon & Grayson Kisrow; his father, Vince (Jen) Kisrow of Elkhart; mother, Linda (Randy Rutishauser) Kisrow of South Bend; grandparents, Shirley & Russ Myers of Mesa, AZ; his mother & father-in-law, Barbie & Adam Warble of Elkhart; brother, Justin (Mollie) Kisrow of Mishawaka; nephew, Austin Kisrow of Mishawaka; niece, Blakely Dehl of Indianapolis; sister-in-law, Brooke Wallace of Indianapolis; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. Funeral Services are 11:00 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in New Life Church, 11593 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561, with Pastor Mike Cramer officiating. Visitation from 10-11am on Tuesday in the church. Visitation also from 2-4 & 6-8pm Monday, July 6, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors. To share a remembrance of Ryan or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 3, 2020.
