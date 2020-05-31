Shalanda Nicole
Jackson
April 24, 1978 - May 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Funeral service is Fri., June 12, 2020 at 12pm at Palmer Funeral Homes-West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend. Visit for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Full obit available on FH website.
Jackson
April 24, 1978 - May 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Funeral service is Fri., June 12, 2020 at 12pm at Palmer Funeral Homes-West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend. Visit for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Full obit available on FH website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.