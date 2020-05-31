Shalanda Nicole Jackson
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shalanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shalanda Nicole

Jackson

April 24, 1978 - May 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Funeral service is Fri., June 12, 2020 at 12pm at Palmer Funeral Homes-West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend. Visit for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Full obit available on FH website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved