Shana Erickson
July 22, 1977 - July 6, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Shana L. Erickson, 41, of Mishawaka, IN passed away Sat., July 6, 2019 at her home. She was born July 22, 1977 in Kansas City, MO to the late Ron Edgell & Nancy (Goodwin) Nicholson. Shana is survived by her fiance, Eric Scheeringa; daughters, Breanna Erickson & Abigail Erickson; sons, Trevor Edgell & C.J. Scheeringa; & sister, Julie (Artie) Briones. Services at a later date. Contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Network, 2141 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 7000, El Segundo, CA 90245. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park. Condolences: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 10, 2019