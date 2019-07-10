Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Shana Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shana Erickson


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shana Erickson Obituary
Shana Erickson

July 22, 1977 - July 6, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Shana L. Erickson, 41, of Mishawaka, IN passed away Sat., July 6, 2019 at her home. She was born July 22, 1977 in Kansas City, MO to the late Ron Edgell & Nancy (Goodwin) Nicholson. Shana is survived by her fiance, Eric Scheeringa; daughters, Breanna Erickson & Abigail Erickson; sons, Trevor Edgell & C.J. Scheeringa; & sister, Julie (Artie) Briones. Services at a later date. Contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Network, 2141 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 7000, El Segundo, CA 90245. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park. Condolences: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now