Shari A. Haller
Sept. 7, 1959 - Sept. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Shari A. Haller, 61, of South Bend, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Muncie, IN on September 7, 1959, the daughter of Wallace and Gayle (Jones) Gartee. On October 9, 1982, in South Bend, IN, Shari married Robert “Bob” L. Haller, II who survives.
In addition to her loving husband of 37 years, Shari is survived by her daughters, Emily Haller of Ann Arbor, MI and Madeline Haller of Brooklyn, NY; stepdaughters, Shelly Paris of Rossville, IN and Melissa Paris of San Diego, CA; mother, Gayle Gartee of South Bend, IN; grandson, Evan Paris in Rossville, IN; sister, Michelle (Jim) VanGoey of South Bend, IN; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Shari was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Gartee; father and mother-in-law, Dr. Robert and Mary Ellen Haller; and brother, Michael Gartee.
Shari had worked in the office at Montgomery Ward and also in customer service at Kohl's. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time at Irish Lake with family and friends. Shari also enjoyed gardening, traveling, and going to the beach. She was a wonderful mother, who always supported her girls in sports and all of their other activities and events.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN. Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 620 W. Edison Rd. #122, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To share a memory of Shari or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.