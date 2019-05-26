Sharol Ann (Bowers) Vohs



Oct. 22, 1940 - May 21, 2019



NILES, MI - Sharol A. Vohs, 78, passed away peacefully May 21, 2019. She was born October 22, 1940 to the late Don and Lucille (Kinyon) Bowers.



On May 30, 1959, Sharol married the love of her life, Gary August Vohs. Gary preceded her in passing in 2016. To their union, they were blessed with three son, Darren (Donna) of South Bend, IN, Doug of Aurora, IL, and Dann (Lori) Vohs of Carmel, IN. Also left to cherish her memory are four grandchildren, Ryan, Kristin, Nicole and Eric; and her brother, Chuck (BJ) of Angola, IN.



Sharol loved her family with her entire being. She, along with Gary, were huge Notre Dame fans and could be seen at football and women's basketball games regularly. Sharol was a warm and caring mother and friend who invited everyone to their lake home for endless hours chatting on the deck and lazy boat rides on Diamond Lake. Those who knew her well will miss her infectious laugh and never-ceasing smile. She will be dearly missed.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, from 5-7PM at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd. Funeral Services will be Friday at the funeral home at 11:00AM, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at Brentwood at Niles Assisted Living and Memory Care, for the kindness and care they showed mom over the last few years.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Sharol's name, to the .



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019