Sharon A. Troutman
1948 - 2020
Sharon A. Troutman

Dec. 24, 1948 - Sept. 21, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Sharon A. Troutman, 71, of Elkhart, IN, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital. Sharon was born on December 24, 1948 in South Bend, IN, to John and Julia (Varga) Petrasovits, who proceeded her in death along with sisters, Carol Pitcher and Sue Petrasovits and brother, Lewis Petrasovits. Left to cherish her memory is sister, Judith Petrasovits, nephew, Jack Pitcher (Sabrina), niece, Barbara Simms (Bud), great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Sharon was known for her love of animals and had a special place in her heart for cats. She had fun traveling, cooking, shopping for bargains at garage sales, and spending time with her family, especially her great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Sharon was a loving, loyal, and generous person with a great sense of humor and her sudden loss leaves a void in the hearts of many.

Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka will be assisting the family with all arrangements. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralfhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
