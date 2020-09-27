Sharon A. Troutman
Dec. 24, 1948 - Sept. 21, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Sharon A. Troutman, 71, of Elkhart, IN, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital. Sharon was born on December 24, 1948 in South Bend, IN, to John and Julia (Varga) Petrasovits, who proceeded her in death along with sisters, Carol Pitcher and Sue Petrasovits and brother, Lewis Petrasovits. Left to cherish her memory is sister, Judith Petrasovits, nephew, Jack Pitcher (Sabrina), niece, Barbara Simms (Bud), great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Sharon was known for her love of animals and had a special place in her heart for cats. She had fun traveling, cooking, shopping for bargains at garage sales, and spending time with her family, especially her great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Sharon was a loving, loyal, and generous person with a great sense of humor and her sudden loss leaves a void in the hearts of many.
