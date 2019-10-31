|
Sharon Basham
Feb. 15, 1932 - Oct. 28, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Sharon Lee Basham, 87 years young, of Edwardsburg, Michigan passed away from natural causes at 6:00 pm in her home surrounded by family on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 between 4 pm and 6 pm and again on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 between 10 am and 11 am at Bubb Funeral Chapel in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Funeral Services will commence following the visitation on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 am at Bubb Funeral Chapel with Reverend Debra Basham officiating. Burial will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens following a procession from Bubb Funeral Chapel after the services.
Sharon was born Feb. 15, 1932 in Evansville, Indiana as an only child to James and Bettye (McBride) Bryan. She married John Basham on December 27, 1952 in Mishawaka, Indiana. After a few years of being married and starting a family, John and Sharon moved to Edwardsburg, Michigan where they lived the remaining days of their lives. Sharon worked at Durakool in Elkhart, Indiana for more than 20 years during which time she was a member of UAW Amalgamated 428. During her service at Duracool she became President of the UAW Amalgamated 428 for over 10 years. After her retirement she spent her spare time spending time with her family, who meant the world to her.
Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, John Basham; a son, Scott Basham; a granddaughter, Rachel Ferguson; and both parents, James and Bettye Bryan (Gregory).
Sharon is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl Basham, Shelley Basham, and Tracey (Basham) Johnson (Charles Bo Johnson). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Jocelyn Rot, Holly Roach (Ayra), Kristen Hartman (Robert), Jennifer Bloss (Tim), Rebecca Reid (RD Allen), Scott Basham, Megan Slagle, Matthew Johnson, and Michael Johnson (Stacy Denman), and 16 great-grandchildren, along with many other family members too numerous to name.
Pallbearers will be Mark Bowman, Todd Tighe, Ken Ward, Ken Frick, and Greg Basham.
Memorials may be given to Great Lakes Hospice Care or . The family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to Great Lakes Hospice Care for being with us through our journey of taking care of Sharon so that she could fulfil her last wish of being at home at the time of her passing.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019