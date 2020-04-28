|
|
Sharon Benfiet
Oct. 6, 1945 - April 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sharon Benfiet passed peacefully in her sleep April 24, 2020 at her home in South Bend. She was the daughter of Steve & Mary (Thomas) Benfiet (both deceased) and leaves behind Ronald DeLaere, her husband of 24 years and partner of over 30 years; her beloved dogs, Porsha and Maggie; her sweet cat, Pearl; two brothers, Leonard Benfiet and wife Diane (deceased) and Karry (Diane) Benfiet; nephews, Beau Benfiet and Brett (Natalie) Benfiet, all of Bismark, North Dakota; great-nephews, Kyler and Logan Benfiet of Dickinson, ND, Jaxon and Ryler Benfiet, both of Bismarck; an aunt, Angeline Feist of Bismark; dear friend, Maryn Unser of Mandan, North Dakota, numerous cousins, and many, many friends who will miss her dearly.
Sharon was born in Bismark, North Dakota and graduated from Bismarck High in 1964, but lived most of her life in South Bend. She started her first career in the computer industry when it was still new, but in the middle of her life pursued her dream and became an oncology nurse; she worked at Memorial Hospital for 18 years. She was an avid sailor and loved to travel. She was an accomplished quilter, knitter, gardener, and an excellent cook - she never met a craft she didn't like. Sharon collected antique dolls and miniature tea sets, was intensely creative, and loved to explore quilt shows, craft fairs, and farm markets. She was a high energy person who knew no fear, laughed out loud, and would do anything to help a friend.
Sharon was very involved with the Clay Church, belonging to the Prayer Shawl Ministry group and the Bible study group; she also started the Clay Stitchers sewing group, and the Beach Babes - a group that went to Clear Lake every Friday all last summer.
Sharon touched the lives of everyone who knew her. Following are tributes from friends, long-time and not so long:
“She was the best friend I have ever had; we could talk and laugh for hours and hours, bare our souls and cry, and knew we could trust each other. I will love and miss her til the day I die.” Arvilla
“As well as being an exceptional RN, Sharon was a red-headed spitfire who never met a stranger. Her gift for gab led her to making friends wherever she went, she was multi-talented in many crafts, and a loyal friend who will be missed by many.” Evvy, fellow nurse
“I will miss the smile, the laughter, the shopping, the sailing adventures, and the joy you brought to every life you touched.” Marcia, fellow sailor
“As you sail into the sunset, I will always remember with a smile your infectious laugh…like a bottle of champagne…your personality just bubbles out. So full of energy, one never knew what you were going to do next, but it was always a fun surprise!” Bruce, fellow sailor
“Sharon lived each day to the fullest and loved sharing her creative talents with others.” Shelley, fellow parishioner
“Sharon started a Sewing Circle at Clay Church called the Clay Stitchers. She helped us make wheelchair quilts for people in our community, and contributed a great amount of time, talent, materials, and inspiration to our small group.” Fellow parishioner
“Sharon was a very nice lady. I knew her since 1989 when she was a nurse. Later on in life I met her at Clay Church where we both went; then we had a sewing class together, also at Clay Church. Sharon you will be well missed.” Fellow parishioner
“She was the best nurse I have ever seen, caring for her patients like each of them was a family member.” Charlotte, fellow nurse
“Sharon was such a kind and giving person. Enjoyed getting to know her in our Clay church knitting group. She will be missed.” Sandi, fellow parishioner
A memorial service honoring and celebrating Sharon's life will be held at a future date (after the COVID19 restrictions are lifted) - please watch the Clay Church facebook page or call them for more information. In the interim, anyone who would like to make a donation to a charity in Sharon's memory is asked to donate to either the animal rescue organization of your choice, the Potawatomi Conservatories, or the .
