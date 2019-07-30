Home

Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
New Good Hope Baptist Church
112 Fulton St.
Buchanan, IN
View Map
Sharon Diahnn Robinson


1956 - 2019
Sharon Diahnn Robinson Obituary
Sharon Diahnn

Robinson

April 30, 1956 - July 26, 2019

BUCHANAN, MI - Sharon Diahnn Robinson, 63, of Buchanan, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 30, 1956 in Niles to the late Isaiah Sr. and Emma Bell Robinson. Diahnn was a teacher's aide at Moccasin Elementary before starting her own daycare.

Diahnn is survived by her siblings, Lillie Booker, Isaiah “Zip” (Amber) Robinson Jr., Patricia-Jo Robinson, and Sweet-C (Dawn) Robinson; ex-husband, Michael Anderson; ex-brother-in-law, Robert Tucker Sr.; close friends, Francis Brown and Jeannie Harris; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Isaiah Sr. and Emma, and her brother, Calvin Robinson.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at New Good Hope Baptist Church, 112 Fulton St., Buchanan, MI 49107. Wake will be held 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 30, 2019
