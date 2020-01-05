|
Sharon Evonne Urbach
April 16, 1937 - Dec. 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sharon Evonne (Clendenny) Urbach “Sherry”, 82, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Sherry was born in Imperial, NE to Claude and Viola (Deardorff) Clendenny. She proudly grew up in the small rural town of Grant, NE with her two beloved younger sisters, Carolyn McKenzie (Richard) of Hasting, NE and Bobbie (Forrest, deceased) Morgan of Albuquerque, NM. In high school Sherry was a Girl Scout, won many blue ribbons in 4H for baking, was a Y Teen, played the bassoon in band, and was an accompanist at the piano for many. Sherry was married to Floyd Dale Urbach for 60 years, whom she was widowed by earlier this year. She is already missed by her four daughters and son, Michelle Henry (Charles, deceased) of Columbus, OH, Jill Urbach (Mark Sieja) of White Heath, IL, Ann Pletcher (Tim) of Elkhart, IN, Beth Volker (Brian) of Gilbert, AZ, and David Urbach (Tammy) of Denver, CO. Sherry has eight grandchildren and three step-grandchildren, Allison and Kelly Sieja, Kyle, Katie, and Rynnie Pletcher, Melody and Kellen Volker, and Alex Urbach. Sherry received her Bachelor of Science in Education from The University of Nebraska where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She earned a Masters in Education from Indiana University South Bend. She taught math for several years at the School Age Mothers Program in South Bend, IN. Sherry devoted her life to being a caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She took pleasure in visiting with neighbors, reading, playing bridge, singing, playing her beloved piano, and cooking. She enjoyed having family meals that were followed by many rounds of family games. She had been a member of the former Maple Lane Methodist and Clay Methodist Church. She also was a resident of Wellbrooke Nursing Home and had developed important friendships with the staff and residents. Her family had a private memorial and per Sherry's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charities that “help little kids” such as , . Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020