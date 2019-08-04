Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Sharon Gill Obituary
Sharon Gill

July 16, 1956 - August 2, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Sharon Gill, age 63, passed away on August 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 16, 1956 in Gary, Indiana to the late Ziggy and Mary (Dobbelaere) Makowski. On July 20, 1974 Sharon married Darrell Gill and with this happy union they were blessed with four children. She enjoyed sports, Notre Dame football, Chicago Cubs, holidays,crafts, and going to her grandchildren's activities. Sharon loved her family dearly and they were her world. Sharon is survived by her husband of 45 years, Darrell Gill of Osceola, IN; children, Darrell (Andrea) Gill Jr. of Lakeville, IN, Jason (Amanda) Gill of North Liberty, IN, Tony Gill of Osceola, IN, and Kim (Bruce Jr.) DeWulf of Edwardsburg, MI; 10 grandchildren; brother, Don (Kathy) Makowski of Buchanan, MI; sister, Pat Makowski of South Bend, IN; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronnie Makowski. Funeral will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Sharon or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
