Sharon J. Vanderheyden
Sharon J.

Vanderheyden

Nov. 19, 1939 - June 8, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sharon J. Vanderheyden, 80, passed away peacefully at 7:45am Monday, June 8, 2020 in Hospice House.

Sharon was born on November 19, 1939 in South Bend to Howard and Dolores (Bourdon) Snyder. She worked as a school aide and then was the secretary for Vanderheyden Eavestrough. Sharon was involved with her craft group, 4-H, and loved Notre Dame football, camping and traveling. On October 3, 1959 she married Albert B. Vanderheyden. He died on April 27, 2018. She was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Vanderheyden, granddaughter, Tiffany Stanfield, and a brother, Jim Snyder.

Surviving are two daughters, Christine (Gordon) Walker-Walters of Fort Myers, FL and Diane (Wayne) Thompson of South Bend; 8 grandchildren: Joshua Stanfield, Amber Stanfield, T.J. Vanderheyden, Nico Vanderheyden, Brynnly Walker, Bailey Walker, Joshlyn Walters, and Brandon Walters; 2 great-grandchildren, Dawson Ripley and Grace Ripley, a sister, Jacqueline (James) Gruber of South Bend, brother, Fred (Linda) Snyder of Hilton Head, SC, and a sister-in-law, Charlene Snyder of Clearwater, FL.

Cremation has taken place. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 6-8pm Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Tuesday, August 4 in St. Jude Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice Care. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
