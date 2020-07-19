1/1
Sharon K. Case
Sharon K. Case

Feb. 17, 1942 - July 17, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Sharon K. Case of Mishawaka passed away peacefully at home, early on “the morn'” of July 17, 2020.

Sharon was born February 17, 1942 to David and Eleanor Toombs. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Toombs. She is survived by her ex-husband, Ron Case of Mishawaka, and her children, David (Tracy) Case of Mishawaka, Denise (Napper) Curley of Kansas City, and Deanna Case. Sharon cherished her family, especially her five grandchildren, Casey, Alexis, Brian, Bonnie, and Chris.

She lived surrounded by a loving group of wonderful friends. Due to chronic, limiting health conditions her later years were more solitary. She will be remembered for her quick wit and deep compassion.

In honoring Sharon's wishes, no memorial service will be held.

Communicate with the family at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Donations in Sharon's name are being accepted at www.herekittykittyrescue.com where she found her beloved companion “Sassy.”

A poem written by Sharon many years ago:

Renewal

The first thing I saw when I greeted this morn'

Was a robin, oh what a fellow!

The first thing I heard when I stepped out the door

Was a cardinal's magnificent bellow.

A great sense of warmth surged through my veins.

How grateful to feel so alive.

Through glistening tears, thanks I did give

For at long last spring had arrived.

Yesterday's feelings of deep dark despair

Brought on by life's daily stress,

Were vanished like magic by “mom's” simple change

From white to a brilliant green dress.

I slipped to my bed at the end of the day

Contentment deep in my heart.

Without ever uttering a word of request

I have been granted a brand new start.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
