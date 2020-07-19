Sharon K. Case
Feb. 17, 1942 - July 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Sharon K. Case of Mishawaka passed away peacefully at home, early on “the morn'” of July 17, 2020.
Sharon was born February 17, 1942 to David and Eleanor Toombs. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Toombs. She is survived by her ex-husband, Ron Case of Mishawaka, and her children, David (Tracy) Case of Mishawaka, Denise (Napper) Curley of Kansas City, and Deanna Case. Sharon cherished her family, especially her five grandchildren, Casey, Alexis, Brian, Bonnie, and Chris.
She lived surrounded by a loving group of wonderful friends. Due to chronic, limiting health conditions her later years were more solitary. She will be remembered for her quick wit and deep compassion.
In honoring Sharon's wishes, no memorial service will be held.
Communicate with the family at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
. Donations in Sharon's name are being accepted at www.herekittykittyrescue.com
where she found her beloved companion “Sassy.”
A poem written by Sharon many years ago:
Renewal
The first thing I saw when I greeted this morn'
Was a robin, oh what a fellow!
The first thing I heard when I stepped out the door
Was a cardinal's magnificent bellow.
A great sense of warmth surged through my veins.
How grateful to feel so alive.
Through glistening tears, thanks I did give
For at long last spring had arrived.
Yesterday's feelings of deep dark despair
Brought on by life's daily stress,
Were vanished like magic by “mom's” simple change
From white to a brilliant green dress.
I slipped to my bed at the end of the day
Contentment deep in my heart.
Without ever uttering a word of request
I have been granted a brand new start.