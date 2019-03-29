Sharon K Stuber



July 19, 1943 - March 27, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Sharon K. Stuber, 75 years old, passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the home of her daughter, with her family by her side. Sharon was born on July 19, 1943 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Alva and Gladys (Walter) Bricker. She has been a lifelong area resident. On July 2, 1961 in Wakarusa, Sharon and Eldon L. Stuber were united in marriage. Eldon preceded her in death on October 22, 2007. Four brothers, Walter, Lee, James, and Richard also preceded her in death.



Sharon is survived by her two daughters, Pamela (Larry) Martin of Bremen and Jana (Donnie) Ingle of Bremen; six grandchildren, Larry “Sonny” (Rachel) Martin, Jr., Jodi (Raul) Gonzalez, Heather (Jake) Goodman, Evan Martin, Mitchell Lawmaster, and Alexandra Lawmaster; great-granddaughter, Charli; great-grandson, Trey; and one sister, Zelma Weaver of Arizona.



Sharon was a faithful member of Grace Fellowship Church in Bremen. She was a waitress for many years at the Hilltop Restaurant in Lakeville. Sharon enjoyed camping, riding horses, and working in her perennial gardens.



A Celebration of Sharon's Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Grace Fellowship Church, 535 S. Birkey Street, Bremen, IN. Pastor Jon Hueni will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. A private burial will take place prior to Sharon's service at the church on Monday in Bremen Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home in Lakeville is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sharon K. Stuber may be donated to Grace Fellowship



Church, 535 S. Birkey Street, Bremen, IN 46506.