Sharon Katona
Jan. 2, 1939 - Oct. 15, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Sharon Sue (Miller) Katona, 81, of Granger passed away on October 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at North Woods Village in Mishawaka. She was born on January 2, 1939, in Dennard, AR, to the late Ralph and Glonah Miller.
She married Jack Katona on April 19, 1957, in Los Angeles, California. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2019.
Surviving are her children, Kelli (John) Jasinski of Peoria, IL and Kathi (Tony) Agostino of Granger; grandchildren, Ashlee Sweeden of Chicago, Sophia and Olivia Agostino of Granger; and a brother, Larry (Judy) Miller of Springfield, MO. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Fendley.
She was a graduate of Washington Clay High School in South Bend, IN. Very soon after graduating, Sue moved to California to marry the love of her life, Jack Katona, as he was stationed at Camp Pendleton. They made many wonderful memories there on the California coast but once Jack was discharged from the Marine Corps, they returned to South Bend to make a home and start a family. Sue was a secretary at NIPSCO for 30 years, retiring in 1994. She had many friends and she loved the Lord. She was a longtime member of Harris Prairie Church of Granger. She could always find joy in the simplest of things and will be remembered for her contagious laugh. To know her was to love her.
Sue took extreme pride in taking the very best care of herself along with everything and everyone. She loved games and puzzles. She always enjoyed hosting family gatherings and having those who mattered most around her. Nothing brought her more joy than her granddaughters.
While Granger was her home, she didn't enjoy the cold weather; so, after retirement, Fort Myers Beach, FL was where Sue and Jack would enjoy 20+ winters away from the snow.
We will miss her strawberry pies and jam, her giggles, her hugs, and the constant feeling of love that surrounded her. After celebrating 62 years of marriage, there was a short separation from Jack but we will take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with Jack and her Heavenly Father.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at McGann Hay Funeral Home Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23 at Cherry Road, Granger from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm.
Strict social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. A private burial will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.
The family wishes to thank the staff of North Woods Village, Mishawaka and Heart to Heart Hospice for their thoughtful care of Sue over the last two years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Please send private condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com
.